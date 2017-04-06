Namibia: Wages of Domestic Workers Reviewed

THE Wages Commission for Domestic Workers submitted the first Wage Order Report to minister of labour Erkki Nghimtina on Wednesday.

The Wage Order was introduced in 2015, and stipulates the minimum wages and basic conditions of employment of domestic workers. The report contains eight recommendations, notably including that there be improvements in the living conditions of domestic workers; that foreign nationals who work as domestic workers obtain work permits; and that they must not be discriminated against.

Other recommendations include defining working hours, particularly what constitutes overtime and normal working hours; standards of accommodation for live-in domestic workers; and fixed-term employment contracts. Handing over the report, chairperson of the wages commission Dr Libertina Amathila explained that various information sources and data had been reviewed, including Namibia Statistics Agency data, the Labour Act of 2007, Wage Order No. 258-2014, and Notice No. 53-2016.

She said the commission also reviewed South African laws and regulations, and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 189 on decent work conditions for domestic workers. "Although non-compliance to the Wage Order was alleged, there is no empirical evidence to support these claims," said Amathila.

She noted that extensive research was required to assess the impact of the Wage Order on the domestic work sector.

There was also a need to inform the public, and to educate domestic workers and their employers on domestic workers' rights, she stressed, adding that the awareness campaign should include information for domestic workers to report cases of non-compliance to the ministry.

Receiving the report, Nghimtina said it would be forwarded to Cabinet for consideration. Once approved, it will be gazetted and eventually implemented. Nampa

