6 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Wages of Domestic Workers Reviewed

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Wages Commission for Domestic Workers submitted the first Wage Order Report to minister of labour Erkki Nghimtina on Wednesday.

The Wage Order was introduced in 2015, and stipulates the minimum wages and basic conditions of employment of domestic workers. The report contains eight recommendations, notably including that there be improvements in the living conditions of domestic workers; that foreign nationals who work as domestic workers obtain work permits; and that they must not be discriminated against.

Other recommendations include defining working hours, particularly what constitutes overtime and normal working hours; standards of accommodation for live-in domestic workers; and fixed-term employment contracts. Handing over the report, chairperson of the wages commission Dr Libertina Amathila explained that various information sources and data had been reviewed, including Namibia Statistics Agency data, the Labour Act of 2007, Wage Order No. 258-2014, and Notice No. 53-2016.

She said the commission also reviewed South African laws and regulations, and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 189 on decent work conditions for domestic workers. "Although non-compliance to the Wage Order was alleged, there is no empirical evidence to support these claims," said Amathila.

She noted that extensive research was required to assess the impact of the Wage Order on the domestic work sector.

There was also a need to inform the public, and to educate domestic workers and their employers on domestic workers' rights, she stressed, adding that the awareness campaign should include information for domestic workers to report cases of non-compliance to the ministry.

Receiving the report, Nghimtina said it would be forwarded to Cabinet for consideration. Once approved, it will be gazetted and eventually implemented. Nampa

Nampa

Namibia

Botswana Tremor Felt in Zambezi Region

PANIC and fear gripped the Zambezi region after people felt the tremor from the earthquake that hit Botswana at around… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.