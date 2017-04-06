6 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MEC Cancels Holding of Poll Rerun in Lilongwe South East, to Hold By-Election Instead

By Owen Khamula

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has cancelled its decision to hold a Supreme Court ordered election rerun in Lilongwe south east constituency.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the Republican Constitution and laws do not provide for such an election in the country.

Ansah therefore said MEC will hold a by-election.

However, Constitutional expert Edge Kanyongolo said an election rerun and a by-election are two different polls altogether.

"But if the law does not provide for an election rerun then we are in a fix," he said.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party candidate Betley Namasasu refused to comment on the matter whilst Malawi Congress Party candidate Ulemu Msungama said the whole thing is all confusing.

"Whatever, we are going head with our preparations for the 6 June election," he said.

National Elections Systems Trust chairman Unandi Banda said MEC had no multiple choice in the matter in the absence of an election rerun law but for go a byelection.

