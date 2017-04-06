6 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Don't Allow Us to Miss World Championships, Youth Olympics, Players Plead With Dalung

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

Players selected by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for this year's ITTF African Junior Championships have appealed to Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung to help actualize their ambition of participating in next year's world tournaments.

The African Championship fixed for Tunis between April 9 and 15 will serve as the qualifier for the World Junior Championships and Youth Olympic Games (YOG) billed for Argentina next year.

According to the players, their dream of climbing to the top hierarchy among the continent's cadets would be threatened if they were denied participation in the African Championship, which is expected to feature 11 countries, including Nigeria.

The players are currently at the National Stadium in Lagos battling hard to keep themselves in top shape, while waiting for further directive on the trip, even as the NTTF has not secured the fund after its approval by Dalung.

The players in camp have said they hope to follow their role models like Aruna Quadri and Olufunke Oshonaike, following their exploits in the game both at the local and international levels.

While advising the players in the camp, former junior star, Olajide Omotayo has suggested they brace up for the new challenge in Tunis, adding that this is the time for them to exploit the chance the championship will provide for their career.

"These youngsters should bring to fore what they have been practicing and the instructions received during training. They should be focused and demonstrate confidence against any opponent that comes their way at the championship. I wish them best of luck in Tunis," he said.

Nigeria

Former Petroleum Minister Charged With Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned three officials of the Independent National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.