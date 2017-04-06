6 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Diplomat Thabit Abdi is Mogadishu's New Mayor

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo on Thursday appointed Thabit Abdi as the new Mayor of Mogadishu.

At the time of his appointment Mohamed served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Somali Embassy in Washington D.C.

Thabit a well known and respected figure in diplomacy and international relations is an expert in regional politics, foreign relations, Public policy, diplomacy and leadership according to his official bio-data.

Thabit worked as an independent Political Advisor to Governmental and Non-Governmental Organizations in the region. From the year 2013 to 2014 Mohamed served as the Acting Chief of Staff as well as Deputy Chief of Staff and Operations Manager at the Office of the President in Somalia.

Mohamed has also worked at the United Nations for the UN Development Program (UNDP) in Programs and Operations.

Mohamed has a BA in Business Administration and an MA in Leadership and Management

Mohamed takes over from outgoing Mayor Yusuf Jimale.

Mogadishu being the capital has its fair share of challenges in administration but analyst are optimistic that Mohamed who was born and bred in the city may just be the man Mogadishu needs.

