South Africa: Date Scheduled for Motion of No Confidence

Pretoria — Following a consultation process, Parliament has announced that the motion of no confidence will be scheduled for debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday, 18 April 2017, at 2pm.

On 3 April 2017, the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete confirmed the receipt of several letters from parliamentary political parties requesting an urgent scheduling of a motion of no confidence in the President of the Republic in terms of Section 102 of the Constitution.

The Speaker further announced that she would, as stipulated in the Rules of the National Assembly, engage on a consultation process regarding the submissions.

"The Rules enjoin the Speaker to consult with the Leader of Government Business, who is the Deputy President of the Republic, and the Chief Whip of the Majority Party in her consideration of such Motion," Parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Assembly Rules direct that such a Motion must be scheduled within a reasonable time given the programme of the Assembly.

The Speaker's consultation process, therefore, followed these specific provisions in the Constitution and the Assembly Rules, taking into consideration the urgency of the matter and the reality that Members of Parliament are currently working in their constituencies across the country.

Parliament said the parties concerned will be contacted accordingly.