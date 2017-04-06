Gaborone — The 2017 edition of Botswana's premier mountain biking event, the Gem Diamonds Kalahari Challenge will take place from June 9 to 11.

It has been a popular mountain biking getaway and a real favourite on the calendar for international and local riders for the last 12 years.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, race director, Seamus O'Neill said this year's race aimed to welcome its greatest number of riders, in both full and light distance options for local and international participants.

O'Neill said the 237km route would include 2 400m of climbing over the three days, while the conquest route spanning 185km would see a climb of 1 300m.

Participants will enter as juniors (U-19), open (19-29 years), sub-vets (30-39), veterans (40-49) and masters (50+ years), while cyclists may enter in the mixed, women or single categories.

Entries for the 2017 Gem Diamonds Kalahari challenge will close on May 5.

Sponsors for this year's race include Gem Diamonds, Stanbic Bank Botswana, Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited, Scania Botswana, Medswana, Bokomo Botswana and GMR Freights.

Meanwhile, Botswana Cyclists Association (BCA) PRO, Kagiso Potokwane said as an association, they existed to promote cycling in the country as well as in the region.

He therefore said the Gem Diamonds Kalahari challenge gave BCA affiliate clubs an opportunity to compete at the biggest sporting events.

Source: BOPA