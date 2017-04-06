Namibia: Botswana Tremor Felt in Zambezi Region

PANIC and fear gripped the Zambezi region after people felt the tremor from the earthquake that hit Botswana at around 19h40 on Monday night.

Official reports stated that the earthquake with a magnitude of 6,5 hit Botswana, with effects being felt across southern Africa, including South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. But nothing was mentioned of it being felt in Namibia.

The Namibian spoke to some people on Tuesday, who said they are still confused about what they experienced. For others, however, it was a laughing matter as they thought the tremor was just their imagination. Stanley Lyonga, a Geography teacher at the Simataa Secondary School at Chinchimani, said he was in class teaching when the tremor hit.

"Around 19h40, the vibrations started, and walls and tables were shaking, triggering panic. The learners started running out of the classes and injured each other in the ensuing stampede," he explained.

Lyonga said he immediately realised it was an earthquake.

"I left the class to Google what was going on in my office, and that is when I saw the news about an earthquake hitting Botswana. Afterwards, I got calls from colleagues at Sibbinda and Sangwali, asking me if we also experienced the tremor." Lyonga said he was disappointed that there was no proper monitoring to warn people in Namibia about the earthquake.

Kahimbi Sinvula, who also felt the tremor, said she was in her kitchen at the time.

"I felt the vibrations when I was in the kitchen, but I thought I was imagining things. It is only when I went on Facebook that I realised that people were posting about it. Today, for me it was as if nothing happened."

Synthia Kabajani said it was very scary, as she was walking home from her friend's house in Sangwali when she felt the tremor.

"I was very scared as it was dark; it felt as though I was falling into the ground. I dropped on my knees and prayed. The seconds the tremor shook felt like an hour," she noted.

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu told The Namibian that he did not feel the tremor, but only heard about it.

"At the time of the supposed tremor, I was travelling from a meeting out of town, so I did not experience it. I only heard about it this morning as many people were talking about it," he added.

The Namibian spoke to Andreas Simon, the senior public relations officer in the Ministry of Mines and Energy, to get an official comment on what happened, but he still had not responded by the time of going print.