6 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Foundation Boosts Women Entrepreneurship With N1 Million

By Daniel Anazia

The Sarah Adebisi Sosan Foundation (SASF) has empowered 50 women from various communities in Ojo Local Government area of Lagos state with N1 million.Speaking at ceremony held at the Ojo township hall, the former deputy governor of Lagos State and founder of the Foundation, Sarah Adebisi Sosan stated that the cash donation was to support government efforts at poverty eradication through women economic empowerment strategy.

Sosan also stated that the empowerment programme was in commemoration of the 2017 International Women's Day, set aside by the United Nations to celebrate women for their contributions to the socio-economic development of the society.

She said: "Women must be celebrated everyday because women form about 50 per cent of the total population of the society, and the foundation is poised to making life better for them from time to time."

Asked why the Foundation is concentrating its programmes in Ojo and Badagry division and not spreading to other communities in the state, she explained that there are plans to extend the empowerment programme to other areas of the state.

"For now we are focusing on people especially women from Iba, Ojo, Badagry and other riverine areas of the state in our various poverty alleviation programmes that aimed at improving the quality of life's of our people," she stated.

While urging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money given to them, Sosan noted that the global economic downturn with its attendant hardship has necessitated the need for the reordering of the economy to accommodate the growth of young entrepreneurs, especially young women that will revitalize and stabilize the economy.She added that women as best managers of resources were in the best position to play better roles in quick economic recovery if adequately empowered.

