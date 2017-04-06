Nigeria: Reps Compel Multichoice to Adopt 'Pay As You Go' Package Option

Abuja — The House of Representatives yesterday passed a resolution aimed at compelling MultiChoice Nigeria, a Pay-TV service provider to adopt the " pay as you go" payment package option.

Adopting a motion moved by Mr. Abbas Tajudeen at the plenary presided by the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Sulaimon Yussuff Lasun, the House mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to interface with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Consumer Protection Council and the MultiChoice to address concerns expressed by Nigerians over the planned increase in the prices of the various bouquet on offer on its Digital Satellite Television (DStv).

Lasun directed the committee to report back to the House in eight weeks for further legislative action.Tajudeen maintained that the ever increasing prices of the various bouquet on offer by MultiChoice and its refusal to offer a 'Pay as you go' package option on its bouquet is causing a financial strain on its subscribers.

The lawmaker observed that it has been the practice for the company to increase the prices of its various packages almost on a yearly basis, noting that in 2013 the monthly subscription increased by 7-10 per cent; in 2014 by 10-15 per cent and in 2015 by 10-22per cent, and just recently, the company sent a notification of another price increase with effect from May 1, 2017.

Also, the House enjoined the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials for the displaced victims of a devastating rainstorm in Akoko Edo Federal Constituency of Edo State recently.

Adopting a motion sponsored by Mr. Peter Akpatason, the House mandated its Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to visit the communities affected and turn out its report on how to avert a future reoccurrence within two weeks.

Also, the Ad hoc Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution yesterday announced that it has stopped receiving proposals for the amendment of the constitution.Chairman of the Committee and the House Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuff said the continuous admission of the proposals might delay the review exercise.

He said at the moment, the committee is compiling its reports, and is desirous of completing its assignment before the end of the third year of this administration. The announcement coincided with the introduction of a bill by Edward Pwajok, PDP, Plateau, seeking to alter Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution to allow the National Assembly to remove a state governor or a deputy, whenever the situation warrants.

Pwajok said he was aware of the limits of powers of the National Assembly, concerning its involvement in the businesses of state assemblies, as contained in the constitution, but had to envisage situations, such as abuse of power, total breakdown of law and other extreme situations that could warrant the intervention of the apex lawmaking body in the future.

Members did not find Pwajok's argument weighty enough that they asked him to withdraw the bill on the grounds that it was an attempt to usurp the powers of state legislators.