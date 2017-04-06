Ghana: Aviat Networks Awarded Supplier Partner of the Year From Airtel Ghana

press release

Accra — Award Recognizes Aviat's Commitment and Professionalism for 2016

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced Airtel Business in Ghana has named Aviat their supplier partner of the year for 2016. This award recognizes Aviat as a key partner in driving and achieving Airtel Ghana's business objectives.

Aviat won this award specifically for the high level of commitment and professionalism executing key projects for Airtel Business across the country, and seamlessness adopted in following through to provide the necessary support to ensure its success. "We are extremely pleased with Aviat's performance," says Richard Adiase, Head, Airtel Business. "The team continues to exceed our expectations and we feel we can depend on them. We have a true partner in Aviat."

"The level of customer service and support provided by Aviat's local Ghana team, and our African team as a whole, is second to none," states Heinz Stumpe, SVP and Chief Sales Officer, Aviat Networks. "We are proud of this achievement and we are extremely committed to delivering exceptional support over the long term to our customers throughout Africa."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. works to provide dependable products, services and support to our customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications.

Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

