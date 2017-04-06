Not only are the Elite and Juniors having a blast on the track, but the Masters and Youth under the age of 17 are displaying some excellent track talent, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats at the 2017 SA National Track Championships in Bellville, Western Cape.

The opening day saw the Time Trial events of the Youth, as well as the Masters, with some standout performances displayed along the way. Sisters Kita and Kyla Uys once again demonstrated fine speed skills on the track, to take the Time Trial wins in the Girls U13 and U11 age groups respectively, as well as in their Individual Pursuit rides.

Young Ethan Kulsen of Paarl took the U13 Boys title in the Individual Pursuit, 1500-metre and Time Trial events. He rode hard and fast to take the win over teammate and friend Zakariyaa Martin. In the pursuit, Kulsen broke his own SA record by four seconds. In the main picture Kulsen is flanked by Martin and third-placed Luke Oldale.

'It was hard,' said Kulsen, the son of Ricky Kulsen, two-time Team SA Paralympics track cycling coach. 'I actually wanted my friend to attack, but he slowed down, so we managed to catch him. Close to the end we had a sprint, and I came over Zacky,' he added.

Feeling great about winning, Kulsen said: 'I'm so happy, I'm really looking forward to the rest of the week.'

Amanda Wray, who took the Women's 40-44 2000m Individual Pursuit title, was elated with her win. 'It's always very humbling to come here - there are so many people that you see and friendships that are established. To just to be here is always such a privilege,' she said.

It hasn't been an easy Championship for Wray, having crashed and broken her collarbone only a month ago. 'But I'm just completely overwhelmed by the support from everybody on the side and to be able to see them all again.

'To be able to achieve this victory today was great for me,' she added.

Wray, pictured here after the time trial with Megan Staples and Celeste Thiart , extended her gratitude to officials and organisers who made the event possible.

Martin van Wyk took the victory in the Men's 45-49 Match Sprint. 'I had my teammate Moses Venceslau, who went through to the semi-finals against Kurt Begemann. I was hoping that Moses could win so I would go against him in the finals, but Kurt got one over Moses,' said Van Wyk.

It was between him and Hansie Joubert in the semi-finals, with Van Wyk then beating Hansie to go through to the final with Begemann. 'He's just finished the Cape Epic, but surprisingly very quick for somebody who's just done so,' said van Wyk.

When asked about his final rides, Van Wyk said: 'With the first ride I had it from the front and held him off to the line. In the second ride, Kurt caught me with a lap and a half to go and I hesitated. I was overconfident and thought I could easily ride it back, but it didn't happen. We then went off to the third ride and I did it aggressively from the front, which obviously paid off.'

The 2017 South African National Track Championships continue throughout the week, with the final events taking place on Saturday.

Summary of Results (U11 to Masters 70+)

Day Three

Women 40+ Match Sprint Final

1 Amanda Wray

2 Celeste Thiart

3 Megan Staples

Boys U15 Individual Pursuit

1 Blaise Stainbank 2:10.58

2 Chanton Perrins 2:11.24

3 James Swart 2:13.17

Girls U15 Individual Pursuit

1 Chante Olivier 2:11.86

2 Lalique Broxham 2:26.88

Boys U13 Individual Pursuit

1 Ethan Kulsen 2:21.29

2 Zakariyaa Martin 2:21.37

3 Luke Oldale 2:28.84

Girls U13 Individual Pursuit

1 Kita Uys 2:26.17

2 Mia Fortuin 2:30.14

3 Makayla Saville 2:35.50

Girls U11 Individual Pursuit

1 Kyla Uys 1:45.42

2 Dominique Saville 2:17.97

Boys U17 Match Sprint

1 Matthew Fortuin

2 Aiden Geary

3 Mirsab Jordan

Girls U17 1500m

1 Kelsey van Schoor

2 Imaan Phillips

3 Mischka Strydom

Boys U15 1500m

1Tyler Lange

2 Blaise Stainbank

3 Chanton Perrins

Girls U15 1500m

1 Chante Olivier

Boys U13 1500m

1 Ethan Kulsen

2 Zakariyyaa Martin

3 Luke Oldale

Girls U13 1500m

1 Kita Uys

2 Mia Fortuin

3 Makayla Saville

Boys U11 1500m

1 Gustav Roller

2 Allessandro Fanicch

3 Camaron Wilcox

Girls U11 1500

1 Kyla Uys

2 Dominique Saville

Women 40-44 Individual Pursuit 2000

1 Amanda Wray 2:59.17

2 Celeste Thiart 3:09.08

3 Megan Staples 3:10.63

Women 45-49 Individual Pursuit 2000m

1 Martie Joubert 2:49.88

Women 50-54 Individual Pursuit 2000m

1 Berndine Minnaar 3:10.53

Women 55-59 Individual Pursuit 2000m

1 Rene Mulder 2:55.74

2 Diane Scullard 3:06.74

3 Val Scheppel 3:11.26

Women 60-64 Individual Pursuit 2000m

1 Ilna Lemmer 3:10.26

Men 60-64 Individual Pursuit 2000m

1 Ian Loudon 3:00.62

Men 70-74 Individual Pursuit 2000m

1 John Moss 2:58.94

Women 35-39 Time Trial

1 Ilze Bole 41.9

Late results from Tuesday

Men 60+ Match Sprint

1 Ian Loudon

Men 55-59 Match Sprint

1 Hendrik Grobbelaar

2 Lee Kane

3 Jeff Jordaan

Men 50-54 Match Sprint

1 Grenville Scullard

2 Matthew Ferguson

3 Bruce Viljoen

Men 45-49 Match Sprint

1 Martin van Wyk

2 Kurt Begemann

3 Hansie Joubert

Men 40-44 Match Sprint

1 Hylton Belitzky

2 Stephen Salzwedel

3 Mark-lister Petersen

Men 35-39 Match Sprint

1 JC Jooste

2 Callie Greeff

