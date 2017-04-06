Ethiopia: GERD Status Boosts Determination - Visitors

Standing at the GERD project site and witnessing over 10,000 men and women who have been working round- the- clock over the last six years under scorching heat of the sun would reignite a sense of determination, according to some of the Sixth GERD Commencement Anniversary participants.

Shiferaw Abebe, a Defense Sport Club athlete traveled all the way to Guba to attend the observance and take part in a six kilometer race. He said : "It is a special privileged for anyone to visit a place that is so pivotal to the rise of our country, and for me it's even more exciting to take part in such race at this historic site. "

"Now, I really feel the determination of our fellow brothers and sisters who are working day and night with all difficulties in a bid to see completion of the dam in the near future," Shiferaw added.

Among a group of bicycle tour contestants from Hawassa town, Desta Andinet expressed his impression of the project saying 'Making history that echoes through the coming generations'. He added that he is so hopeful that the project would transform Ethiopia's economy.

Looking at GERD in person at this sophisticated stage gives you an eminent excitement that is quite difficult to put it in to words, asserted Rahel Shiferaw, another participants who come from Dubai. She added, "I have seen the GERD pictures on television screens, but to physically witness the site is totally a different story, for one reason, its gigantic nature reminds you why it is such a mega project and for another reason it rekindles your desire to see it unabridged. "

So far the construction of GERD has reached to 57 % and over 200,000 fellow citizens have made homage there.