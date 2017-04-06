6 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: GERD Lottery With 25 Million Birr to Be On Sale

By Mengisteab Teshome

The National Council for the Coordination of the Public Participation for the Construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam Office in collaboration with the National Lottery launched a lottery that could generate 125 million Birr for the GERD.

Signing MoU with the National Lottery Administration yesterday Office Project Management Directorate Director Solomon Teka said the National Lottery has been actively participating in realizing the fund-raising efforts of the Office.

National Lottery Administration Deputy Director Shewalem Menji for his part said: " It is our Grand project that binds all peoples. The administration has been working together with the office in various fund -raising efforts. Office Communication Head Hailu Abraha various fund raising schemes have been introduced for the public. Lottery and 8100 A text message are among interventions. The Office would expedite all possible fund raising options until the GERD sees completion.

The lottery prizes would be in items and all the items secured from the public and private institutions. The Office called on fellow citizens to purchase the lottery costing 25 Birr, and the ticket would be on sale as of April 9, 2017.

So far, some 9.6 billion Birr has been collected, it was learnt.

