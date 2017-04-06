South Africa: Kingston, Wessels Go Low to Challenge Mcnulty

Day 2 of the SA Senior Open at Plettenberg Bay GC promised to be an exciting one - and it did not disappoint!

Mark McNulty still leads the field on 8-under, but it could easily have been by such a greater margin. McNulty showed his integrity after making officials aware that he had used the incorrect ball after going in the hazard on the 1st hole and was as a result issued with a 2-stroke penalty. That triple bogey 7 saw him eventually sign for a 1-under par, 71.

The low scores of the day belonged to two former regular Sunshine Tour winners in James Kingston and Roger Wessels, who both signed for 5-under par, 67s.

Kingston was just 1-under through 14, but managed to find some inspiration at 15 and finished his round with 4 birdies.

Wessels had a scorecard littered with birdies - 7 in total - including three in a row to close the front 9 and bounce back from a bogey on the 6th hole. He finished just as strongly with birdies on 17 and 18 after a bogey on 14.

Kingston and Wessels may have gone low, but as Sally Little and Denis Watson emphasised at the Day 1 prize giving, the key to winning majors is consistency and Kevin Stone is showing that in abundance.

Stone, father of star regular Sunshine Tour player Brandon, signed for his second under-par round of the tournament, one of only three players to dip under 72 for both rounds. He is currently in a share of third place with Wessels on 4-under par, two shots behind Kingston and four behind McNulty.

Michael Green is the only other player under par after 36 holes and he sits alone in fifth place at 1-under.

Two pre-tournament favourites in Chris Williams and Denis Watson lie a further two shots back on 1-over and you wouldn't discount them from going low over the next two days when it will be just the professionals battling it out.

Thursday promises even further excitement as the pro's will be going out in threeballs with some scintillating golf expected no matter which group spectators choose to follow.

For those not in the area, one can follow all the scores live on ScoreCapture.co.za.

