6 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi President Rules Out Lifting Maize Export Ban

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has said the government is under pressure to export maize but has put his foot down, saying his administration would neither lift the maize export ban.

Mutharika said this on Wednesday in Mulanje during the launch of Malawi Rural Electrification Program (Marep) phase eight.

"This is my maize. This maize will stay in Malawi, it will not be exported," he said.

Admarc has over 100000 metric tonnes of maize in its warehouses which it bought after an a survey showed Malawi would be hit hard by food shortage which never happened.

Malawians ignored the Admarc maize after the state grain company hiked the price to K12500 per 50kg bag as opposed to vendors who sold it as low as K8000 per bag.

"I know the people who are giving pressure to government to export the maize but we will not bow down," he said.

Mutharika said in 2003 the government of Bakili Muluzi exported maize to Kenya and a year later Malawi was hit hard by food shortages.

Admarc chairman James Masumbu said the organisation has received any applications for maize export.

Malawi

President Fires Civic Education Minister Kaliati

President Peter Mutharika has fired Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Patricia Kaliati. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.