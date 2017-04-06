6 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Only IEBC Will Announce Results, Nasa and Agency Agree

By Peter Leftie

The opposition alliance, Nasa, and the electoral commission have agreed on the modalities of tallying and announcing results in the August 8 elections.

Nasa leaders Thursday met with IEBC commissioners in a bid to resolve the issue after the opposition said it would set up a parallel national tallying centre.

Following the meeting, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said both the commission and Nasa agreed that political parties and media can monitor elections but only IEBC can announce results.

He said the matter was amicably resolved.

He added that political parties will be allowed to deploy agents at polling centres in line with the law.

