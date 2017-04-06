6 April 2017

South Africa: Herschelle Gibbs in Good Spirits Despite Delays in Drunk Driving Case

Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs is upbeat despite having to wait for clarity on his 2014 drunken driving case, he said on Thursday.

"It's just been a long drawn-out process," he told News24 with a smile after appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

"We would obviously just like to get some clarification on the whole thing. But that's the way the law works. It just takes some time. I am always in good spirits."

Gibbs, 43, who is now a sports analyst and commentator, arrived at court in a flashy maroon leather jacket, jeans and designer sneakers.

The State indicated it had not received an email from the defence on March 17, requesting further particulars on the case.

The court heard that a copy was handed over on Thursday, asking for further information on the way in which Gibbs' blood was tested and how it was preserved.

The State said it would need time to respond to the request and to find an expert.

Treated for drug and alcohol abuse

"It's a little bit frustrating because we obviously requested documents from the State and other information," Gibbs said of the delay outside court.

Gibbs is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In December 2014 it was reported that he had been arrested in Cape Town.

Western Cape police could not confirm his identity at the time, but said a 40-year-old man was arrested following a car accident on November 30, 2014. He was granted bail.

He had allegedly been speeding when he collided with a Toyota in Camps Bay.

In 2009 Gibbs was treated at a rehabilitation clinic for drug and alcohol abuse.

In March 2008 he was arrested on Main Road, Sea Point, in Cape Town and charged with drunk driving, alternatively reckless or negligent driving. Those charges were withdrawn.

Gibbs is expected back in court in June for the charges he currently faces.

