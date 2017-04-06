6 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: RwandAir Boss Sacked

By Edmund Kagire

RwandAir CEO John Mirenge has been sacked.

Mr Mirenge was dropped as boss of the Rwandan airline Wednesday, following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame.

Col. Chance Ndagano has been named the new chief executive.

Other appointments include Lt Col Sylvere Munyaneza who has been named the deputy CEO in charge of operations and Makolo Manzi who will now serve as deputy CEO in charge of corporate affairs.

The appointments come barely a day after RwandAir launched a flight to Mumbai, India.

More information to follow...

