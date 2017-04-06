Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Sets Up Ombudsman - Makes Appointments in Govt

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has constituted the Office of the Ombudsman and made separate appointments at Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Forestry Development Authority.

Those named to the Office of the Ombudsman are Cllr. Christian C. Massaquoi, Chairman; Attorneys Edward Dillon and Massa Jallabah as members.

The Office of the Ombudsman is empowered to investigate on its own initiative or on any person or cause such investigation to be carried out into violation of the Code of Conduct.

At the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Dr. Clarence Moniba was appointed Minister of State without Portfolio.

He replaces Ms. Angela Cassell-Bush who moves on to the Flight Information Region as Deputy Secretary General for Administrative Affairs.

Mr. Darlington Tuagben goes to the Forestry Development Authority as Managing Director.

The appointees will face confirmation hearings before the Liberian Senate where applicable.