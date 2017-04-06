Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Congratulates Senegal On 57th Natal Day

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of Senegal on the occasion marking the 57th Independence Anniversary of that country on April 4.

Senegal and The French Sudan were granted independence simultaneously from France on April 4t, 1960, and were named the Federation of Mali.

Just four months later, however, the two prior colonies decided to form independent nations and on August 19, the Federation was dissolved and Senegal became its own country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in her message to Mr. Macky Sall, President of Senegal, and the Government and people of Senegal and in her own name, the Liberian leader said it is her fervent prayer that the bonds of friendship and cooperation so happily subsisting between the two peoples and countries will be strengthened in the spirit of their bilateral ties and cooperation.

In furtherance of the principles of ECOWAS and the African Union, aimed at promoting international peace and security among all nations, President Sirleaf prayed that the Almighty Allah will continue to endow Mr. Sall with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to greater opulence.