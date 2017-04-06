Liberia: Nimba Women Group Funds Boakai's Campaign

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai's presidential bid received a financial boost recently when a group of women in Sanniquellie, Nimba County made two surprise financial contributions of US$40.00 and L$213,435, respectively to his campaign.

The group under the banner "Nimba Women Movement for Boakai" (NWMB), said the contribution is a manifestation of their desire and further guarantee of their pledge to work with others to ensure the election of Vice President Boakai as president in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Chairperson of NWMB, Felicia Yormie, said Boakai's long experience, fairness and honesty exhibited in government throughout the years as a former minister, board chairman and now vice president set the tone for their support for him.

"Those long experiences are just enough to convince our consciences that he is the right person to be entrusted to steer the affairs of the state at this time," she pointed out.

She added: "Through our own observation and screening of individuals aspiring for the highest seat of the land, we have come to the realization that Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is the best person suited for the job."

The women then appealed to executives of the party to recognize them as members of the party and all auxiliary groups with an agenda to take Boakai to the presidency.

Yormie stressed that NWMB stands ready to work tirelessly with the Unity Party and other auxiliaries to make sure VP Boakai "gets the necessary support of Nimba citizens to ensure he wins the pending elections during the first round."

In reaction, Unity Party Chairman Wilmot Paye said the support from the Nimba Women is a clear demonstration of their commitment to the presidency of Vice President Boakai.

"The women were excellent; they did well to come from across the county representing women leaders in the various districts. I am talking about opinion leaders; what more can anybody do to demonstrate commitment to you? Recently, a group of professionals came together and pledged similar support to Vice President," Paye said.