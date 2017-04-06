Liberia: LNP Continues Nationwide Tour With Non-Violence Message - Spokesman

Police spokesman Sam Collins says the Liberia National Police (LNP) has intensified its nationwide tour spreading non-violence messages ahead of the October 2017 Presidential and Legislative elections.

He said the campaign is part of the police community initiative to promote a peaceful transition which, the Liberia National Police says, is crucial to the promotion and protection of Liberia's peace and democracy.

In an interview with the Liberia News Agency Wednesday, Collins said the tour over the weekend took them to Bomi and Grand Cape Mount counties, where they held meetings with county authorities and community residents.

According to him, citizens of the two counties said they were overwhelmed by the initiative of the Liberia National Police to reach out to promote peace ahead of the elections.

Collins said the citizens expressed gratitude to the LNP for being farsighted in taking the bull by the horn by promoting a non-violent approach as the country moves to crucial elections.

The citizens, he indicated, expressed concern about security during the elections, and called on the police to increase their presence in the two counties, since they share common borders with a neighboring country.

Collins said the provision of a conducive security environment for all political actors and citizens during the elections will further enhance the confidence of the people in the electoral process.