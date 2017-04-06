Liberian Students Urged to Pursue Science Education

The USAID Excellence in Higher Education for Liberian Development Project (EHELD) is urging Liberian students to develop interest in the Sciences in their academic pursuits.

The EHELD project is being implemented by the Research Triangle Institute (RTI).

Speaking at a two-day Open House and Leag program in Suakoko, Bong County recently, the USAID-EHELD Chief of Party, Yarkpazuo Kolva, said the Open

House provides an opportunity for people to see what is being done there in order to make informed decisions based on facts.

He said the two-day exercise was intended to allow people, especially students and organizations, to have insight of what has been taking place in the past four years the USAID-EHELD project has been working with the Cuttington University College of Agriculture and Sustainable Development.

Speaking to students from nine high schools and employers from various agriculture institutions, Kolva pointed out that the USAID-EHELD project organized the program to afford the public the opportunity to know what benefits are available for students studying agriculture and to see some of the things spoken of during classes.

According to him, when the initial engagement started with the College of Agriculture and Sustainable Development, Cuttington had 168 students, but today a total of 566 students have enrolled in the program with some now making contributions to the department after graduation.

He said the program emphasizes entrepreneurship by training people to go and start their own businesses and become agricultural entrepreneurs.

In remarks, the Dean of the College of Agriculture and Sustainable Development, David Kolleh, described the college as one of the best currently in Liberia because it has become a college of excellence, providing quality education in the field of Agriculture as well as Natural Resource Management, Animal Science and Plant and Soil Science.

Students spoken to after the exercise expressed gratitude and appreciation to the USAID-EHELD project for the opportunity afforded them to see and touch some of the scientific instruments spoken of in the classroom, such as skeletons, laboratory equipment, plants and their various parts, among others.