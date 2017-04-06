Liberia: Mansion Rescinds Appointment of Jallabah to Ombudsman

President Ellen Johnson has rescinded her decision appointing Atty. Massa Jallabah to the Office of the Ombudsman.

She took the decision on Tuesday, April 4, according to an Executive Mansion release.

It said the decision is a result of confirmed information that she has not met the age requirement set forth in Executive Order 83 recently issued by the President setting up the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Executive Mansion expresses regrets for any inconvenience the unfolding situation may cause Atty. Jallabah.

A replacement for the vacancy that has been created will be named subsequently.

President Sirleaf constituted the Office of the Ombudsman and named Cllr. Christian C. Massaquoi, Chairman and Attorney Edward Dillon as the other members of the three-man body.

The Office of the Ombudsman is empowered to investigate on its own initiative or on any person or cause such investigation to be carried out into violation of the Code of Conduct.