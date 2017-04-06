Liberia: Senator Coleman Resigns From CDC

As the October 2017 General and Presidential Elections draw near, Grand Kru County Senator Peter Coleman has resigned from the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

Coleman resignation from the CDC is the latest in a wave of series of resignations by key official of government from political parties with some defection to other parties.

Recently, a stalwart of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Harrison Kanwea, resigned and crossed carpet to the Liberty Party (LP), he subsequently resigned his post as Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority.

On October 13, 2016, Liberia Football Association boss, Musa Billity, also resigned from the UP. Billity in his letter of resignation did not give any reason why he was leaving the party, but he afterward joined the LP.

Former Foreign Minister Augustine Ngafuan in a bid to contest the October polls, also tendered in his letter of resignation from the UP in early May 2016, having resigned earlier in October 2015 as Foreign Minister and Dean of the Cabinet while on a diplomatic mission with the President abroad.

For his part, former House Speaker, Alex Tyler, having declared his interest to contest for the presidency, also resigned from the UP in October 2015 and became a founding member and political leader of the Liberian People Democratic Party.

In most cases it is not adequately explained by these officials of government as to why they are leaving one political party for another, but Coleman in his communication dated March 29 addressed to the chairman of the CDC, said that his reason for leaving the party is because the party has departed from the principles on which it was founded.

Colman said: "On many occasions I found it difficult to comprehend the decisions reached by the Executive Committee of the CDC, and I found myself at loggerhead with the leadership of the party."

He said the CDC's most recent decision regarding the direction of the party as it relates to the up-coming General and Presidential Elections has brought him at complete variance with the CDC.

Coleman, who wished the CDC well in its endeavor for state power, indicated that he was leaving the party with profound regrets.

Coleman became a member of the CDC in 2005 and contested and won the Grand Kru County Senatorial seat in the 2011 elections on the party's ticket.