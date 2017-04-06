Liberia: APRM High-Power Mission Visits Liberia

A high-power African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) mission, led by the Vice Chairperson of the APR Panel of Eminent Persons and Lead Panelist in charge of Liberia, Brigette Sylvia Mabandla, is expected in Liberia today as part of a two-week review mission.

While in the country, the 11-member mission will visit various counties to engage major stakeholders on the African Peer Review process and discuss key issues regarding Liberia's Self-Assessment Report.

Since acceding to the APRM Framework in 2011, Liberia has played a crucial role in promoting the institution as a vehicle for good governance on the African continent.

In preparation for its review process, Liberia has signed an MOU, trained four Technical Research Institutes (TRIs), launched and conducted nationwide sensitization campaigns, conducted the country self-assessment study and presented a zero draft of the self-assessment study report.

The APRM External Review Mission's visit is intended to validate these processes, hold consultations with various stakeholders and produce Liberia's country review report which will subsequently be presented at the African Union special summit by June/July 2017.

The APRM was established in 2003 as an African Union initiative for promoting good governance within the framework of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD).

The objectives of the APRM are primarily to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration through experience sharing and reinforcement of successful and best practices, including identifying deficiencies and assessment of requirements for capacity building.

The foundation of the APRM is built around four thematic pillars: Democracy and Political Governance, Economic Governance and Management, Corporate Governance and Socio-economic Development.

The APRM is a commonly approved framework voluntarily consented to by member states.

Since its establishment in 2003, 37 countries constituting more than half of African countries with three-quarter of its population have acceded to the APRM framework.

Liberia acceded to the 14th Forum of Heads of States and Governments of the APRM in January 2011 and has made meaningful contributions in terms of representation and participation.

In May 2013, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was appointed Chairperson of the APRM Forum at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Governments participating in the APRM in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

MFDP Minister Boima S. Kamara is Liberia's National Focal Person to the APRM.

Liberia has a National Secretariat and a nine member National Governing Council (NGC) with representation from various sectors of the Liberian society.

The visiting APRM team is expected to depart Liberia on April 20 after completing its mission.

Member countries use the APRM to self-monitor all aspects of their governance and socio-economic development.

African Union (AU) stakeholders participate in the self-assessment of all branches of government - executive, legislative and judicial - as well as the private sector, civil society and the media.

