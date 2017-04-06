Liberia: Senator Zargo Nudges Politicians to Exhibit Civil Comportment

Ahead of the October General and Presidential Elections, Lofa County Senator Stephen Zago has called on Liberians, specifically political actors, to remain civil and law-abiding so that the nation's peace and security can be sustained.

Zago is also urging politicians to be mindful of their actions and utterances as their statements and actions may have the proclivity to negatively influence their followers and possibly rupturing the nation's hard-earned peace and security.

Zago, addressing journalists at the Capitol Building in Monrovia on Tuesday, reminded political actors, that much is expected of them as Liberia moves closer to the October 2017 elections.

The Lofa County Senator maintained that although the Constitution of Liberia guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression, these rights hahave an attached responsibility which takes into account Liberia's national security interest.

Zago, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs, wants political actors to remain pro-active and at the same time warn any individual or group who are bent on reversing the gains Liberia has made.

"There is a need to give a second thought to their actions. Let them look back to where we have come from as a country and a people for the past decade and take cue," Zago said.

He stressed that the peace that Liberians now enjoy came as the result of the collective efforts applied by all Liberians and as such no single individual or a particular group of people can single-handedly take credit for it.

"We take with weight the fact that Liberia has risen out of war and destruction and has its feet firmly on the ground. Liberia is determined to continue the giant steps towards peace, stability and growth," Zago noted.

According to him, as the nation approach the October elections, the political climate is already becoming tense, therefore all Liberians must feel obligated to rendering support to the sustenance of the nation's peace and security.