Liberia: Bomi, Cape Mount Officials Vow Roles in Peaceful Transition

Bomi County Superintendent Samuel Browne and Robertsport City Mayor, Hannah K. Stuatt, have pledged the commitment of the two counties and peoples to promoting a peaceful transition in 2018, according to the Liberia National Police (LNP).

"We will work with the police to promote peaceful elections in 2017, and encourage our people to say no to violence and embrace peace for a safe transition in 2018," the two officials said.

In a release issued Wednesday, the LNP quoted the local officials as saying that they will work with the police detachments in the counties to ensure the sustenance of the country's peace and democracy.

They, however, called on the police authority to provide their officers adequate logistics to enable them provide credible security during the elections.

They complained about the abuse of drugs by young people in their counties, and called on the police to intensify the crackdown on those involved in drug abuse and trafficking.

At the same time, the head of the Elders Council of Grand Cape Mount County, Holeda Pusah, is calling for the involvement of all sectors of the Liberian society, if the country is to achieve its desired goal of conducting peaceful elections.

Elder Pusah said old people are important and as such must not be left out of the electoral process, stressing that they have a major role to play in the upcoming elections.

In response, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman encouraged the citizens of the two counties to resist anyone who will want to encourage violence, noting that "violence has done Liberia more harm than good."

Coleman said the survival of the Liberian state was more important than the personal interest of anyone, stressing that the country was on the verge of making history, if the 2017 elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Police Chief said the Liberia National Police will remain neutral by providing a conducive security environment for all political parties and actors in the upcoming elections.

"We have no interest in any candidate in the upcoming elections, our only interest is for the process to be held unhindered," Coleman said.

He called on youths to desist from attacking police officers who, he said, are peace makers, but instead work along with the officers to keep their communities safe from harmful individuals.

Coleman said while the police solicit the support of the people during and after the elections, it will not tolerate any misconduct on the part of police officers.

He encouraged the communities to be proactive in reporting crimes.

Inspector General Coleman said the LNP was reaching out to the public for the sole purpose of promoting peace during the elections.

"The elections in 2017 are very important for all of us, and therefore we can't sit and allow trouble makers to have their way, we must not encourage violence, but promote peace in 2017," Coleman pleaded with the people of Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

The two town hall meetings in Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties were attended by several high profile individuals, including Superintendents, religious leaders, youth and civil society representatives, women groups and the Community Watch Forum.