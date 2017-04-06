South Africa: Cruden - Kiwi Treeby Will Strengthen Stormers

Chiefs flyhalf Aaron Cruden believes the signing of Kiwi centre Shaun Treeby will strengthen the Stormers' cause this season.

With Damian de Allende, Juan de Jongh and Huw Jones all out injured, the Stormers announced the signing of the 28-year-old former Highlanders midfielder on Monday as a string of difficult fixtures against New Zealand opposition looms.

Treeby only arrived in Cape Town this week and he will not be available for Saturday's clash against the Chiefs at Newlands, b ut Cruden believes he will add value to the South African franchise.

"The way the Stormers are playing this year they're trying to be a little bit more expansive anyway so I guess growing up in New Zealand, you're taught from a young age to back your skill sets and throw the ball around," Cruden said.

"I've played a bit with Shaun through the age groups and he's a good player. I think he will only strengthen the Stormers line-up that they've got already."

The Stormers were hammered 60-21 when the sides met in last year's Newlands quarter-final, but Cruden is expecting Saturday to be a different matter entirely.

As is always the case when New Zeland sides visit Cape Town, there will be a fair amount of support for the Chiefs in the stands, but Cruden has been here enough times now to know what to expect.

"It's great to have supporters away from home. Even when we arrived at the airport there were people there who had come to get photos and autographs," he said.

"Whenever we come here there are always a lot of Chiefs jerseys in the stadium but we know it's going to be a hostile environment. We just need to keep our emotions in check when the crowd gets behind them."

Saturday's match kicks off at 17:15.

Source: Sport24