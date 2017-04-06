South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses Third Presidential Local Government Summit, 7 APR

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday, 7 April 2017, deliver closing remarks at the third Presidential Local Government Summit at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

Deputy President Ramaphosa attends the Summit at the invitation of the Minister of Cooperate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Des van Rooyen.

The Summit takes place under the theme, "Transforming Municipal spaces for Radical and Economic Development" and has the following objectives:

To set a new intergovernmental agenda for 'Managing Municipal Spaces for Radical Social and Economic Transformation';

To strengthen the system of local government in the second phase of the Back to Basics Programme, reflecting on successes, challenges and the developmental role of local government;

To discuss the centrality of integrated and spatially coherent development planning across sectors and spheres; and

To provide an opportunity for interaction with leaders in national, provincial and local spheres of government.

Furthermore, as part of the Back to Basics (B2B) second phase priorities, the Summit intends to set a new strategic framework for intergovernmental contributions to meet the objective goal of the National Development Plan (NDP) for transformation of human settlements and the national space economy.

The Summit is being attended by Ministers, members of Parliament, premiers and members of provincial executive councils, the business sector, unions, traditional leaders, members of the state institutions supporting constitutional democracy, and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.

