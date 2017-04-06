South Africa: Singing Superstar Investigated in SA After 1976 Rape Allegations

An international singer is under investigation by South African police over an alleged rape which took place more than 40 years ago.

The world-renowned performer, who is from the UK and whose name is known to News24, is accused of rape stemming from a 1976 incident.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that the case was reported in 2014.

He told News24 that the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute.

Traut directed further queries to the NPA.

However, NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter had been referred back to police for further investigation.

He confirmed that charges were registered against the singer in Sea Point.

"The case docket has been referred back to the South African Police Service with a request for further investigation. This is with a view to enabling us to make a decision regarding prosecution," Ntabazalila said.

"The docket will be further considered upon its return from the SAPS."

On Thursday Traut was not immediately able to say whether the case is indeed under investigation as requested by the NPA.

He said he would be able to respond to this at a later stage.

The artist previously toured the country in 1976.

The singer's management team was not immediately available to provide comment on Thursday.

