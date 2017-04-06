Mozambique: Cooperation Agreements Signed With Equatorial Guinea

Maputo — Mozambique and Equatorial Guinea have agreed to cooperate in various economic areas, particularly in hydrocarbons.

To this end, on Wednesday, the first day of a state visit to Mozambique by Equatoguinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the two countries signed a General Cooperation Agreement, which will set up a Joint Commission, and a Memorandum of Understanding about consultations on political matters.

The agreements were signed by Mozambican Foreign Minister Oldemiro Baloi and his Equatoguinean counterpart, Agapito Mokuy, with the two Presidents witnessing the ceremony.

Speaking at the following press conference, Baloi said that Mozambique stood to gain from this cooperation, since it is at the early stage of exploiting its hydrocarbon resources, and could learn from the management of mineral resources in Equatorial Guinea.

“We know that today Equatorial Guinea is a power in the production of petroleum and other hydrocarbons”, he said. “Mozambique is just starting in this field, and can benefit greatly from the experience of Equatorial Guinea”.

With the signing of the documents, Baloi added, the conditions were established for the two counties to step up their cooperation, also at the political level.

As for the meeting between Nyusi and Obiang Nguema, Baloi said they had exchanged their impressions about the African and international political arena, and had reviewed developments in various sectors of the economy.

For his part, Mokuy stressed that the agreements will strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic area. He believed that setting up the joint commission will stimulate dialogue between the two countries.

He claimed that Mozambique had played a determinant role in the admission of Equatorial Guinea to the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) - even though Portuguese was only adopted as an official language in 2010, as one of the conditions for admission to the CPLP.