Ethiopia: Encouraging Gains in HEP Amid Some Challenges

The government has been working exhaustively in a bid to transform the socio-economic situation of the country that its various interventions have improved the health service delivery and witnessing tangible achievements despite outstanding challenges.

One of the smart interventions and internationally acclaimed move is the implementation of Health Extension Program (HEP) since 2003 and scaled up to urban areas in 2009 with a view to create a healthy society and reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality rates.

The deployment of more than 38,000 and over 5,000 Health Extension Workers (HEW) in rural and urban areas respectively is instrumental for the effective implementation of country's disease prevention policy. Many including World Health Organization argue that the program has significantly benefiting millions of Ethiopians. Above all, under five and maternal mortality rate have declined meaningfully and life expectancy has risen considerably.

With this and other tangible results of the program over 30 African countries have shared experiences and seven of these have already considered Ethiopia's HEP as their model, according to Ministry of Health.

Recently, the first National Conference on Urban Health was held, which is under deliberation on the overall implementation of urban health extension program and other topical issues has attracted various stakeholders.

One of the participants Birtukan Ejigu, Health Extension Worker from Arba Minch, said that she is doing her job with passion as she freed mothers from the evils of home delivery and providing primary health services to the community she assigned to support.

Birtukan's story doesn't differ from thousands of Health Extension Workers across the nation whose cumulative effort spelt to a glittering success.

Despite those successes, the Urban Health Extension System has challenges like lack of motivation and incentive packages, absence of coordination among stakeholders and undermining the role of the HEWs, Birtukan added.

She said, "We don't have office facilities. We have not been provided with further training and capacity building programs, even to worse those who upgraded themselves to first degree level at their own cost were not recognized."

The Mayor of Arba Minch, Ezo Emako, seconded what Birtukan has argued. "Although the program has brought great benefits to the community, the leadership failed to attach high level of commitment to it.

Tigray State Health Bureau Head Dr. Hagos Godefay has also shared Birtukan's idea that the leadership at all levels has not been working to place proper emphasis.

However, Sister Seble Tamiru, Health Extension Worker from Harar, has a different story. She said, "HEWs have fully furnished office including laptop computers. Those who upgraded their qualification by their own efforts have recognized and got promotion".

Harari State Health Bureau Head, Ahmed Mohamod on his behalf said that HEWs are closely working with health centers from planning to executing their duties. He added, " There should be a uniform system of upgrading, promoting and institutionalizing HEWs at national level".

Despite lack of coordination among pertinent stakeholders, Ahmed acknowledged the achievements gained so far due the implementation of the program.

Dr. Hagos also recommended that setting up an entity that should follow up and evaluate the performance of HEWs at all levels of administrations should get special emphasis.

According to the Ministry of Health, efforts are underway to upgrade HEWs to next level for better performance and achievements of the program.