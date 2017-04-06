Liberia: Ombudsmen Must Be Examined

Former Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe has rallied the Liberian Senate and the public not to leave any stone unturned in vigorously examining those nominated by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the office of Ombudsman.

President Sirleaf few days ago submitted the names of former Director of Police, Chris Massaquoi and Edward E. Dillon as her choices for the office of ombudsman, but the decision has been received with mix-reactions and public outcry.

The office of Ombudsman is expected to investigate and also make determination of issues arising from the Code of Conduct passed by the National Legislature to guide against unwarranted actions during and after the pending general and presidential elections.

Not many Liberians are convinced that those appointed by the Liberian leader have the pedigree, the independence and experience to manage the office of Ombudsman, especially when it has to do with a very critical election.

A recent graduate of the Louis Arthur School of Law, Cllr. Massaquoi was just admitted to the Supreme Court Bar while Edward Dillon is just an Attorney-At-Law. In an interview with paper Wednesday, Cllr. Gongloe said the office of ombudsman is important to the country, and as such should be manned by experienced, educated, knowledgeable and people with high repetition so that their decisions can be respected by the public.

Gongle, a human rights lawyer who has won accolades nationally, said having such people will pave the way for public trust which is the foundation of governance and respect for government, peace and stability.

"Those people must be approved by the public. They must be people who the public has no doubt about in terms of knowledge, experience and repetition. Therefore, I believe strongly and call upon our representatives, senators to vigorously examine the nominees that have been sent to them," he said.

Cllr. Gongloe strongly warned that the issues must be handled with serious scrutiny, noting "else, whatever actions they take now will affect everyone." The former Labour Minister further said the idea of having an Ombudsman might not achieve its intended purpose if the first group of people don't do well.

"This might kill the whole idea of the ombudsman and they might make the ombudsman idea irrelevant to the country," he emphasized. "We want people who have high repetition, capability in terms of the education, experience and knowledge to do the job in such a way that they will set a strong foundation for the performance of the ombudsman forever," he added.

Cllr. Gongloe is also calling for public hearings where members of the public will help to ensure those nominees are vigorously examined. He recounted that with the experiences of Liberians during the difficult periods and now, not just anybody could go on the office of ombudsman.

He reminded Liberians that those named to the office of Ombudsman should have some level of experience, live a little longer and have seen things, because the governance of the country is influenced by coup de eta, by war, Taylor regime, among others.

"The issues may be many and I believe that they will have a lot of jobs, especially in this elections year. It is important to put people there who have knowledge, experience, and requisite education, high repetition and also fearless because they might need to take decisions against the powerful in society and they must have the ability to do it so easily to preserve public trust," he said.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Gongloe has warned that if Liberians are not careful and vigorously carry on examinations of those members, it might put a dark cloud over the electoral process.

He further emphasized the need for experience people who will deal with issues that the Code of Conduct contains when there are complaints. "We want people who are able to comprehend our situation, make proper analysis and make judgement, make decisions in the public interest that will improve governance and maintain our peace and stability. In my view, I will say seasoned lawyers who are not just law school graduates, who have been engaged in lawyering, preparing legal instruments before courts, even the highest court in the land. Former judges, former associate justices, former experience civil servants, former ministers, former lawmakers," he said.

Regarding the former police Director nomination to the committee, Cllr. Gongloe was skeptical of public insinuations during his time at the Liberia National Police. "Although Cllr. Chris Massaquoi has worked with police, immigration all of that, but there have been issues raised in the public about the ways he has had handled issues and so the public should be given the opportunity to help the senate publically examine him so that when the senate approved him through vigorous process, it will stimulate public trust no matter what doubt they have in Chris Massaquoi," he said.

He said it is now time Liberians stop murmuring in corners and hatai shops and call on the Liberian Senate to make the examination process participatory. "The public must participate in the process by fielding questions to the senators by giving information to the senators about the persons who have been nominated," he called.

However, Cllr. Gongloe expressed happiness that at long last, Liberia has established an ombudsman panel or committee, describing it as 'historic'. This is the first time in the history of Liberia to have an ombudsman committee.

It can be recalled in the 1983 draft constitution that there was an ombudsman placed in the constitution, but the Gbarnga assembly deleted it. Ombudsman is very important for good governance especially for protecting the rights of the people in the governance process.

Ombudsman's history:

According to Cllr. Gongloe, the history of ombudsman started in Sweden in 1809, when they had an independent committee that was connected to the legislature and the function was to protect the rights of the citizens who were affected by the officials of government or government's actions.

In Africa, the first country to have ombudsman was Tanzania in 1966. They called it the permanent commission of inquiry. The inquiry was setup to look into complains filed by citizens affected by the actions of the government and functionaries of government.