Liberia: 'Felonious Crime'

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has passed into law an Act limiting the acting period of all appointed officials in the absence of Senate confirmation process. The plenary of the Liberian Senate which is the highest decision making body of the body reached the decision during regular Tuesday's April 4, 2017 session.

The Act which was proffered by Sinoe County Senator, J. Milton Teahjay stated that it comes into enforcement immediately upon its passage into law, thus, no appointed officials would be allowed to act in any appointed position for more than two months or sixty (60) days.

The Bill, which has been passed by the Liberian Senate is titled "A Bill for An Act Limiting All Presidentially Nominated Public Officials from Acting beyond Sixty-Day Period", and indicated that any appointed official caught violating this law upon passage shall be considered as committing a felonious crime.

"The violation of this Act by any official shall be deemed to have committed the crime of felony through impersonating, and such impersonating official shall be punished as defined by section 12.35 of the Panel Law of Liberia in a court of competent jurisdiction," the Act stressed.

The Act further described as misapplication of entrusted propriety and government resources the act of any public appointed officials who act beyond the stipulated period within the law and go about using government resources, like gas, money, vehicles and fuel etc.

It added that any action taken by those would-be appointed public officials' action beyond the sixty-day period shall be considered as illegal and said person shall be mandated to refund government every cent spent during said period.

"Any person guilty of violating this Act shall be fined not less than US$10,000.00 or its equivalent in Liberian Dollars. Failure to pay the fine shall subject the guilty person to imprisonment for not less than six months and not more than twelve (12) months," the Act noted.

However, the Act clarified that officials appointed by the President while the legislature is on break shall not be held liable when such officials exceeds the sixty-day period, indicating that such officials must make themselves available before the Liberian Senate upon their return within 30 days' time.

At the same time, Sen. Teahjay has expressed joy over the passage of the Act by the plenary of the Liberian Senate, noted that it is his first Act to be passed since his ascendency at the Liberian Senate.

"Today, I'm very happy because I have been in the Senate three years running now but I'm glad that my first Bill has now been passed into law by the Liberian Senate and it is on its way to the lower House for concurrence," Sen. Teahjay told journalists with smiles on his face.

Meanwhile, the Act, upon its passage by the plenary it is now on its way to the plenary of the House of Representatives for concurrence and afterwards to the President for full passage into law.