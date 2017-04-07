Uganda: Express, SC Villa Clash in Grudge Match

Kampala — A hostile reception greeted SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa following his appointment at the club last month.

Ahead of his side's game against Express this evening he expects to be treated to an even worse barrage of abuse when he returns to face his former employers in one of several interesting subplots.

"I don't expect them to react like people with sense because they are ungrateful," stated Bbosa who endured tough financial times while at the club.

He returns to Wankulukuku with his Villa side on 47 points seeking to extend their lead at the top to four points over nearest rivals KCCA.

"Our focus is getting three points because this is the only tournament we are left in. So we have to give it our all," he stated.

He comes into the game without lead strikers Emmanuel Okwi, who got injured in last weekend's 1-0 victory over Bul while Alex Kitatta is reportedly out of the country.

Okwi has been the standout figure at the club having scored eight of the club's 11 goals since rejoining at the start of the second round.

Express could meanwhile also be without talisman Sadam Juma who strained a hamstring in yesterday's training session.

"Of course we will miss him but I have always stressed teamwork over individualism since I came here," assured Express coach Mathias Lule.

He has presided over three straight league wins for the first time this season to move to sixth position with 33 points after 21 games.

In line with recent meetings where two of the previous five matches between the two sides were aborted, Villa edged an eventful first round tie 3-2.

Express meanwhile believe they should have left Namboole with at least a point with assistant referee Musa Balikoowa later suspended for disallowing what appeared a genuine Herman Wasswa effort late on.

Azam UPL - Playing today

Express vs SC Villa

Wankulukuku

Kirinya Jinja SSS vs Police

Kakindu Stadium - 4.30pm

The Saints vs JMC Hippos

Champions Stadium - 4.30pm

Soana vs Proline

Kavumba Recreational Grounds - 4.30pm

TABLE

Position P W D L F A Pts

SC Villa 23 13 8 2 39 21 47

KCCA 21 14 4 3 42 18 46

URA 23 9 12 2 31 18 39

Onduparaka 24 9 10 5 25 31 37

Vipers 22 9 9 4 24 13 36

Express 21 8 9 4 28 24 33

Soana 22 7 9 6 24 20 30

Proline 23 6 12 5 29 29 30

Bright Stars 24 5 12 7 22 26 27

Sadolin Paints 24 5 10 9 12 18 25

Police 23 6 7 10 21 33 25

BUL 24 5 8 11 17 24 23

The Saints 23 5 8 10 17 26 23

Lweza 24 3 13 8 19 26 22

Kirinya Jinja 22 3 11 8 10 14 20

JMC Hippos 23 0 10 13 16 35 10

TOP SCORERS

Geoffrey Sserunkuma 15 KCCA

Shaban Mohammad 11 Onduparaka

Emmanuel Okwi 8 SC Villa

Vitalis Tabu 7 SC Villa

Edirisa Lubega 7 Proline FC (Currently in Austria)

Tony Odur 6 Vipers

Alex Kitata 6 SC Villa

Norman Ojik 6 Sadolin Paints

Muzamir Mutyaba 6 KCCA

Nelson Senkatuka 6 Proline