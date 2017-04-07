Uganda: Deal With Poverty and Unemployment in Slums

editorial

A new report titled 'Strengthening social cohesion and stability in slum populations' released in Kampala on Wednesday revealed that poverty and unemployment are the drivers of violent extremism among slum dwellers.

The European Union-funded study conducted by the International Organisation for Immigration in February covered the slums of Bwaise, Kisenyi, Kabalagala and Katwe - all in Kampala.

Ranked high among the causes of violence in slums is poverty, which stands at 52 per cent. The extent to which poverty in society, let alone in slum dwellings, can brew instability cannot be over emphasised.

This is why the government, non-governmental organisations, civil society and the private sector should all return to the drawing board and lay out appropriate strategies that can help drive communities, including those living in slum areas, to engage in income generating activities.

In the case of slum areas, the starting point should be to focus on improving the living conditions of the dwellers. This should encompass provision of social amenities such as water, electricity, etc. Among others, there should also be a scale up of infrastructure development - good roads, proper drainage, better housing, schools, markets as well as health facilities.

Beyond this, however, programmes aimed at taming or discouraging the increasing rate of rural to urban migration, especially by the youth, should be rolled out.

This can best be achieved by improving the agriculture sector, which remains the backbone of the country's economy. Providing farmers with seeds, farm tools such as hoes, insecticides to boost soil fertility, and markets to sell their produce is the way to go.

The Saccos, programmes such as the Youth Fund, Operation Wealth Creation that government initiated to enhance household incomes hence standards of living seem to have realised little due to the high level of corruption and outright mismanagement associated with them. The failure of such initiatives has driven many people to urban areas seeking employment - hence the expansion and increase in the number of slums.

According to the head of counter terrorism intelligence and technical services in police, Mr David Wasswa, slums pose a security threat to the country as terrorists could exploit the inhabitants with money.

While self-employment is welcome, there is need to provide job opportunities for slum dwellers. The report reveals that only 12 per cent are employed. Yet of those in some form of employment, earn less than Shs100,000 a month. This is not good enough.