Uganda: Moroto Hospital Boss Interdicted

Moroto — The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, has interdicted the Moroto Regional Referral Hospital director, Dr Filbert Nyeko, over allegations of financial mismanagement.

In a March 30 letter addressed to Dr Nyeko, a copy of which Daily Monitor has seen, Dr Nyeko has been asked to step aside to pave way for investigations.

Quoting Section Fs (8) and F-r (16) of the Public Service standing orders, Dr Atwine indicated that Dr Nyeko will receive half salary with immediate effect until the investigations are complete.

"You are well aware that there are ongoing investigations against you regarding the alleged mismanagement of funds and abuse of office instituted by detectives attached to the State House Health Monitoring Unit," the letter reads in part.

In the letter, Dr Nyeko is accused of involvement in alleged embezzlement and diversion of funds meant for a regional workshop in the 2015/2016 financial year. He is also jointly charged with the human resource officer for alleged manipulation of the payroll and causing overpay to his salary to the tune of Shs11.7m.

Dr Nyeko is also said to have caused financial loss to the hospital to the tune of Shs38.7m when he allegedly damaged the hospital car while carrying out private work.

Dr Atwine directed that Dr Nyeko hands over office to a senior consultant, Dr Alfred Ogwang in accordance with section F-d (4) of the standing orders. "And keep away from the hospital premises until you're advised otherwise," the letter adds.

Dr Nyeko confirmed receiving the letter but said he would appeal the decision.

Challenges

Work at the hospital has been paralysed following investigations by the State House Health Monitoring Unit. Several workers have quit while others fear to report for duty. Last week, an expectant mother, Ms Karren Kisike, died due to over bleeding after she was left unattended to because most staff were required to record statements.