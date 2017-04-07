Uganda: 340 Pupils Displaced As Rains Intensify

Omoro — At least 340 pupils, including Primary Seven candidates, in Bobi Sub-county, Omoro District, have missed classes due to heavy rains experienced in the recent weeks.

Since their grass-thatched classrooms at Destiny Primary School were set on fire in an inter-clan fighting last year, the pupils were studying under tree shades. Now, the heavy rains have set in and their classes have been interrupted.

Relocations

For the time being, the pupils have been asked to stay at home until the rains subside, three weeks to end of first term.

"Pupils fear to come for classes because it is raining almost daily and the tree shades are too wet to be used by pupils and staff," said Mr Jimmy Lubangakene, the school head teacher.

Although the school is financially constrained and it is not possible to set up permanent structures, Mr Lubangakene said all Primary Seven candidates expected to register for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) have been relocated to other schools.

Assess situation

"We are stranded with our children and it is very difficult to access the nearby Okwir Primary School, which is 4 kilometres away. The roads are covered with bushes which is not good for the small children."

He added that by the time the new class blocks are ready in July, it will be late to accommodate the candidates.

Rev Vincent Ocheng Ocen, the district education officer, asked the parents should relocate their children to nearby UPE schools "while we work to rectify it, we are yet to do an inspection in that school and ascertain the situation."