Uganda: 57 Government Agencies May Miss Out On Budget Allocations

Kampala — A total of 57 government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are set to miss out on Budget allocations, for failure to comply with gender and equity requirements for the financial year 2017/18, the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), has said.

According to the assessment report released on Wednesday in Kampala, 22 MDAs did not achieve the minimum qualifying score on gender and equity in their ministerial policy statements for the financial year 2017/18 while 35 others are yet to be assessed due to late submission of policy statements.

The chairperson of the EOC, Ms Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi, said the respective MDAs should not be issued the certificate of gender and equity compliance until necessary requirements are fulfilled.

"It is recommended that 79 MDAs whose ministerial policy statements scored 50 per cent and above be issued the certificate of gender and equity as per the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) of 2015.

The Public Finance Management Act of 2015 mandates the minister of Finance to issue a certificate certifying that the Ministerial Policy Statements of the respective MDAs are gender and equity responsive in consultation with the EOC.

The assessment for the financial year 2017/18 is the third year of implementing the Public Finance Management Act that was enacted in February 2015 which mandates the finance minister to issue a certificate certifying that MDAs are gender and equity responsive in consultation with the EOC.

Ms Ntambi explained that the gender and equity assessment seeks to realize sustainable inclusive growth and development as provided for by the 17 sustainable development goals.

"Gender and equity planning and budgeting ensures that the different needs and interests of men, women, youth, children and adults with disabilities, ethnic minorities, older persons, the rural poor, marginalised groups and disadvantaged regions and or locations are accommodated and addressed in the responsive votes of MDAs," she explained.

Ms Ntambi also observed a two per cent decline in the overall compliance saying that gender and equity requirements for the financial year 2017/18 was at 51 per cent compared to the 53 per cent for 2016/17.

Mr Dennis Nduhura Mwebaze, the Commission vice chairperson, said that MDAs should review the recommendations made on each assessment area and always seek for support from the commission in order to improve their performance.

Reactions

When contacted yesterday, the executive director Uganda Blood Transfusion Service, Ms Doreen Byabazaire, said she is not aware of the report.

"I have not read the report and the work of our organisation is different from other government departments so I really do not know how we failed to comply with the gender and equity requirements," she said.

On his part, the National Forestry Authority director in charge of corporate affairs, Mr Paul Musamali, insisted that the authority has always strived to ensure gender and equity.

"If we did not satisfy the requirements, we shall do it," he told Daily Monitor yesterday.