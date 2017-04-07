7 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Patients Shun Hospital Over Unclaimed Bodies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cleophas Tukamarwa

Lyantonde — Patients and health workers have deserted Lyantonde Hospital over a stench emanating from unclaimed bodies in the old hospital mortuary. Flies hover all over the hospital wards, forcing patients and care takers to cover their nose to avoid the bad smell.

When Daily Monitor visited the hospital, some patients were seen standing under trees outside the hospital building. The hospital mortuary was constructed in 1955 to accommodate only three bodies but there is an overflow with more than 10 unclaimed bodies.

According to some health workers who preferred anonymity, some patients discharged themselves while others preferred to spend the night in the cold outside the hospital building. When Daily Monitor visited the hospital, three unclaimed bodies had been clasped in a small old mortuary.

"Those people were murdered last Saturday night and none of the relatives had come to claim them," said a patient who preferred anonymity.

The three unclaimed bodies are believed to be of Rwandan refugees who escaped from Nakivale Refugee Camp in Isingiro District and crossed to Kashagama Sub-county in Lyantonde District where they were murdered. The dead have been identified as Tasania Mukanyandwa, 45, his son Alifosi Sabomana 20 and daughter Olivia sabomana 19.

Uganda

AfDB Sets Shs910 Billion for Roads

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved $253m (Shs910 billion) of loans to Uganda and Kenya for upgrading… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.