7 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Awany Out of Al Masry Tie, Sserunkuma Calls for Calm

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — Caf Confederations Cup representatives KCCA will take on Egyptian giants Al Masry tomorrow with a makeshift defence after starters Timothy Awany (head injury) and Habib Kavuma (suspension) were ruled out.

Already without departed Joseph Ochaya, manager Mike Mutebi has been left with a seemingly thin backline of Denis Rukundo, Denis Okot, Paul Musamali, Isaac Muleme and Mustapha Kizza to combat an attack minded Al Masry side under the legendary Hossam Hassan.

"We will miss Awany but we have steady replacements like Musamali and Kizza. We shall use the players that understand their functions not positions to prevail," Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"We can play three or four defenders at the back depending of the system we choose but there is a likelihood of partnering Okot and Musamali at the heart of defence."

With the number of absentees piling up for KCCA, Mutebi would have been relieved to see playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba back on the training pitch after missing the Bright Stars win on Tuesday due to fever.

Sserunkuma promises more goals

Having already scored in four Caf Champions League matches this campaign, veteran striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma is optimistic of netting once more against Al Masry.

"The biggest battle will be in the midfield because their players are tall and physical. If the midfielders manage to get me the ball to me, I believe I can get the goals," said Sserunkuma, who scored four goals past Mamelodi Sundowns and Primero de Agosto.

Currently leading the league top scorer's log with 15 goals, Sserunkuma relishes another outing against an Egyptian side.

"I played against their U-20 side and also scored for Police in Cairo before El Mehella ejected us from the Confederation Cup (in 2003).We should not over respect them," he reminisced.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP FIRST LEG

KCCA vs Al-Masry (Egypt), 4pm

Phillip Omondi Stadium

KCCA's last five matches

KCCA 2-1 Bright Stars

Police 2-2 KCCA

Soana 1-1 KCCA

KCCA 1-1 Sundowns

Sundowns 2-1 KCCA

