Uganda: Mutebi Racing Against Time to Fix KCCA Porous Defence

Kampala — It took Ugandan champions KCCA one month and five matches to finally win a football game on Tuesday, victory that will have given them face heading into tomorrow's continental duty.

Yet the 2-1 Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) win over Bright Stars could do little to mask KCCA's frailties ahead of the weekend's Caf Confederation Cup first leg play-off against Egyptian side Al-Masry.

As if not winning a game since the 1-0 victory over the Saints on March 3 - which was followed by one defeat and three draws before Tuesday's triumph - was not worrying enough, KCCA conceded in every of those matches.

Actually, the champions have since the said date scored seven times and conceded as many, hardly a good balance between defence and attack heading into the encounter against the famously technical Egyptians.

"We definitely have to avoid conceding," conceded KCCA manager Mike Mutebi in the aftermath of Tuesday' gritted-out victory, "Absolutely. We must improve our defensive discipline.

"But we must also score. We must avoid the defensive mentality of going into the match fearing to concede and then our game is reduced to that.

"We are a scoring side, we always score. So on Saturday, you are right we must improve our defensive discipline but we must also score."

Score they should, but must outscore Al-Masry if they are to stand any chance of doing miracles in Egypt and progressing to the lucrative group stage. Even against Bright Stars, jitters, rush of blood and lack of confidence were evident in KCCA's hurried defence, unimaginative midfield and the less efficient frontline.

"Our players have not yet realised the importance of consistency and need to seize the moment.

"Play a few good spells and then switch off. You could see they didn't want to get knocks, you could see they were thinking about Al-Masry.

"But this win gives us belief going into Saturday."

Even then, Tuesday's victory - it could be argued - was aided by some stroke of luck, Innocent Asiimwe netting an own goal for a winner after Geoffrey Sserunkuma's first half penalty had been cancelled out by Victor Aweko. Smiling, Mutebi admitted they did with some lady luck but said that was reward for attacking.

"We are a big side, so sometimes it happens because we are attacking but we cannot count on luck on Saturday. We must perform."

Al-Masry arrived in the country on Wednesday and were lucky KCCA allowed them to train at the Lugogo astroturf three days to the match.

Fifa and Caf provide for only one training session at the match venue a day to the game.