Tanzania: TBs Advises Motorists On Fuel Testing

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has advised motor vehicle owners to develop a culture of testing the kind of fuel as it has come to their attention that they incur costs for mechanics while it is all about substandard fuel.

The advice was given in Dar es Salaam yesterday by TBS Quality Assurance Officer, Eng Charles Batakanwa, who said they have one of the best fuel laboratories which so far only major petroleum product companies are utilizing its services.

"The public has to develop a habit of sending samples of fuel for test when they find mechanical faults in their motor vehicles, because people have been rushing to their respective garages while in actual fact it is all about some gasoline and lubricants which are substandard", he cautioned.

He said cumulative effects of motor vehicles using substandard fuel are write-off of many cars which become an economic setback to owners.

"If in doubt, bring us the sample, and under such cases we can conduct verification, and if it is found that the fuel is substandard and you have the purchase receipt with you, one has the ground for official complaint with a certificate of analysis and a room for compensation", said Eng Batakanwa.

He said the fuel lab which is under the bureau's chemistry laboratory is the only one accredited in the country to test fuel to have a Research Octane Number (RON), whereas prior the test it was being conducted in Kenya.

"The country was spending a lot of revenue to test RON in Kenya before we were accredited to test these very crucial fuel parameters, and it has saved us time" he said.

Moreover, he said with the bulk fuel import, it makes it easier for them to test the standard as the businessmen want to assure themselves that what they ordered is what has been imported.

The major challenge, he said, is for retailers, especially those filling their cars with fuel bought in plastic bottles or gallons, where if it happens that the container is contaminated it might result in substandard products.