Tanzania: Ngorongoro, Too, Shall Not Die - Ramo Makani

Dodoma — The government yesterday unveiled measures, including controlling the increase of population and livestock inside the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, to ensure it remains the best heritage site in the world.

Natural Resources and Tourism Deputy Minister, Engineer Ramo Makani, told the National Assembly here yesterday that such exercise would start on April 12, this year and was expected to be completed in June, this year.

The deputy minister was, however, quick to point out that all stakeholders would be involved in the process, including regional and district authorities, the National Statistics Institute, the National Identification Card Authority and Regional Administration and Local Government.

He also pointed out that the government would continue to strengthen the protection of wildlife in all key areas for tourism activities such as crater and disallow human activities in the areas involved.

Further, the government would review the law that established the Ngorongoro Conservation Authority in line with current realities. Such process, he added, was in the preliminary stages and was expected to be completed during the 2017/18 financial year.

The deputy minister was responding to a question by Magdalena Sakaya (Kaliua- CUF), who had observed that Ngorongoro Conservation Area has a unique status in the country, Africa and the world at large. She said that the park has a unique attraction with multiple land use, where animals and livestock graze together due to its rare attributes.

This park, the MP said, has been identified and placed on the Seven Wonders of the World under the global conservation organisation (UNESCO).

The lawmaker, thus, wanted to know if the government had any sustainable plans to ensure the area remains at its best standard for today and future generations ... and for the national economy.

Engineer Makani told the House that it's true that the Ngorongoro conservation area was so important and held a unique position derived from the quantity and quality of its attractions which are recognised national wise and internationally.

He said that attractions that include its multiple use, the presence of living endangered species and historical significance confirmed by numerous studies that early humans lived in this area approximately 3.6 million years ago.

With all these qualities, he said, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), through its list of world heritage sites, endorsed the area's international status which, beginning 1979, had been ranked among other global heritage sites - for its integrity and natural value. From February 2010, the area has been granted with another status - mixed heritage value.