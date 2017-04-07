6 April 2017

Tanzania: Thousands Nabbed in Anti-Drugs Campaign, Says PM

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa (file photo).

Dodoma — The anti-drugs campaign has led to the arrest of 11,303 suspects in seven months (between July 2016 and January 2017) the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in Parliament today.

Tabling his 2017/18 budget Mr Majaliwa said suspects were nabbed for manufacturing, distribution, peddling and abusing drugs.

About 9,174 suspects were found guilty by the courts of law, 238 were found not guilty and the investigation of the cases of 478 others is ongoing. Since the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority started its operations in February this year, 79 suspects have been apprehended.

Meanwhile, since July 2016 the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has opened 306 investigations over corruption, 104 among which have been given a go ahead by the Director of Public Prosecution.

In the same period PCCB has prosecuted 674 court cases including 182 new cases that were opened in the 2016/17 financial year. Furthermore, 97 suspects were found guilty and 407 cases are ongoing. "PCCB has saved the state about Sh9.75 billion that would, otherwise been stolen," Mr Majaliwa told the Parliament.

