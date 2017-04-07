Embattled former Football Federation of Kenya president Sam Nyameya has moved to court seeking to stop his 10-year suspension from all football activities.

Nyamweya has now sued current FKF president Nick Mwendwa and CEO Robert Muthomi over the March 21 decision to suspend him.

The suspension decision was communicated to him on March 28.

The letter addressed to Nyamweya and signed by Muthomi indicated that the decision to suspend the former boss was reached following a National Executive Committee meeting on March 21.

The federation said Nyamweya's lengthy suspension was as a result of: "Pursuing a case against the current office in a court of law against the laid down rules, and for illegally accessing the federation's coffers and withdrawing Sh2.5 million."

FKF accused Nyamweya of pursuing a court case against current officials while demanding that the Caf Club Licensing process be suspended indefinitely and that Muhoroni Youth as well as Sofapaka, who had been relegated for failing to comply with the rules, be reinstated to the top flight league.

But in his fresh case documents filed Thursday, Nyamweya denied the allegations saying that his rights have been violated.

He also argues that his legacy is at stake having held various administrative positions in football nationally as well as internationally.

He wants the court to issue an order quashing the suspension.