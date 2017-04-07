Kenya: When Your Labours Bear Fruit

column

After a very long absence, I will be returning to the Leisure Lodge Resort golf course in Mombasa this weekend.

I will be joining the good people from the ICT Authority who will be hosting the Connected Kenya Golf Tournament.

The golf tournament, which is usually a curtain raiser for some serious discussions on IT, attracts both seasoned golfers and IT buffs who have only played golf on computer games.

Apart from the warm climate of the coast, the participants are sure to experience the warmth of the Leisure Lodge Resort led by John Mutua, the man who is the embodiment of hospitality.

There are always smiles at the hotel.

This is, however, not extended to golf course.

The challenging course has made many a grown man to shed a tear.

It was on this golf course two years ago when the labours of a golfer bore fruit.

Quite literally.

The golfer's tee shot took the scenic route through woods, and brought down a huge fruit.

The ball was solidly embedded in the fruit which was as large as rugby ball.

I don't know what kind of fruit it was but it was clear that any golf club in the golfer's bag would ill-suited to give it flight.

The fruit with the ball embedded in it made a dramatic return to a golfers WhatsApp group last week and the comments that were made by the members of the group were entertaining.

Here are a few of the comments:

"Free drop. The fruit is not a natural growth"

"The seed is movable obstruction. Take the ball out of the seed/fluit (sic)... "

"You may move a loose impediment without penalty if fruit is not attached to tree"

"Chapa hiyo fruit mpaka ball itoke (hit the fruit until you dislodge the ball)."

What I found interesting in the discussion is the fact that many golfers in the group were referring to the fruit as a "movable obstruction".

What was the golfer to do?

Let us start looking for answers from one of the most ignored sections of the Rules of Golf -- the definitions.

Obstruction:

An "obstruction is anything artificial...

The fruit is a natural object. It grows on the trees at Leisure Lodge. That rules out the movable obstruction angle.

Loose impediments:

"Loose impediments" are natural objects... provided they are not fixed or growing, solidly embedded or adhering to the ball... "

This definition is so near yet so far: the fruit on its own would qualify as a "loose impediment".

However, since it was adhering to the ball, it would no longer qualify as one.

The player was left with two options:

1. Chapa hiyo fruit mpaka ball itoke (hit the fruit until you dislodge the ball)

2. Deem the ball unplayable and proceed under the available options.

I don't know how the golfer played the next shot, but I am certain that he dropped a shot.

As I play at the Leisure Lodge this weekend, I hope that my balls will stick to the fairways and that I don't have an encounter with fruits of any sort apart from the ones found in the restaurants.

This is the weekend of The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.

I have resisted the temptation to take a bet with some friends who are rooting for either Dustin Johnson or Jordan Spieth. My main concern, however, is not who is going to win but the "armchair referees" who ruin a good round when they call in when they see the slightest infringement.

This is exactly what happened to Lexi Thompson who was slapped with a four-stroke penalty during the final round after a hawkeyed "armchair referee" called to report an infringement on the previous day.

She was leading on the day when she was penalised.

Golfers, especially at the PGA and LPGA level, are honest and would not mark their balls on the green with a "follow-through".

In my opinion, should they make a mistake that may not give them an advantage, and if it is one of those those that they may not have noticed, they should not be burdened with them.

The Masters will be fun to watch especially if there will be no TV or armchair referees meddling.