7 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: All Systems Go for Save SA March

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: Anti-Zuma Protesters Take to the Streets in Cape Town

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Plumstead in Cape Town in protest against President Jacob Zuma who dismissed Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from their ministerial positions during a controversial Cabinet reshuffle.

It's all systems go for the Save SA march to the Union Buildings on Friday to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Save SA organiser Themba Masango said the preparations for the march were full steam ahead. "People have been sending us emails, SMSes and Facebook is abuzz. Telling us they are coming to the march on Friday morning."

Masango and several others who are past of Save SA's campaign were still making last minute preparations at Church Square in Pretoria were the march is set to begin.

Some of the people were singing and dancing to songs which were calling for Zuma's resignation.

Masango said Save SA has beefed up its security with extra private security and police.

He said the march will have over 1 000 marshals and private security to keep the march peaceful.

Meanwhile at the Union Buildings, police were seen making their own preparations.

Several police Nyalas loaded with barbed wire were seen at the gardens of the Union Buildings.

Several marches and events are expected to take pace nationwide on Friday, following President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle last week. He appointed 10 new ministers and 10 new deputy ministers.

Source: News24

