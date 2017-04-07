5 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma No Confidence Vote - All Set for 18 April, Battle Lines Drawn

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

analysis

The Opposition's motions of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will be debated just after Easter on April 18 in a special sitting of Parliament.

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete late on Wednesday afternoon.

A day earlier, the ANC national working committee (NWC) met amid calls for the president's resignation or removal, from ANC veterans, civil society, religious leaders, organised labour and expressions of deep misgivings by business over the president's Friday midnight reshuffle to remove Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from the finance ministry.

By MARIANNE MERTEN.

At Wednesday's media briefing on its NWC meeting it became clear that the ANC had closed ranks. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer Zweli Mkhize, who in an unprecedented manner publicly spoke out about their discomfort, unease and opposition to the sacking of the finance ministers, were silenced.

"They have further acknowledged that their public dissonance on the matter was a mistake that should not be committed again," the official ANC statement said.

And so the pieces of the puzzle are in place.

"There will be no ANC member that will vote for a motion of the opposition," said Mantashe during Wednesday's media briefing...

South Africa

Anti-Zuma Truck 'Go-Slows' Block Traffic in Cape Town

Trucks bearing banners saying "Zuma must go" have blocked traffic on some of Cape Town's main highways, as part of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.