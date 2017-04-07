analysis

The Opposition's motions of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will be debated just after Easter on April 18 in a special sitting of Parliament.

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete late on Wednesday afternoon.

A day earlier, the ANC national working committee (NWC) met amid calls for the president's resignation or removal, from ANC veterans, civil society, religious leaders, organised labour and expressions of deep misgivings by business over the president's Friday midnight reshuffle to remove Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from the finance ministry.

By MARIANNE MERTEN.

At Wednesday's media briefing on its NWC meeting it became clear that the ANC had closed ranks. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer Zweli Mkhize, who in an unprecedented manner publicly spoke out about their discomfort, unease and opposition to the sacking of the finance ministers, were silenced.

"They have further acknowledged that their public dissonance on the matter was a mistake that should not be committed again," the official ANC statement said.

And so the pieces of the puzzle are in place.

"There will be no ANC member that will vote for a motion of the opposition," said Mantashe during Wednesday's media briefing...